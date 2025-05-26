College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Bolt headshot

Austin Bolt News: No longer part of Boise State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 11:41am

Bolt is no longer part of Boise State's football team, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News.

It is unclear what caused Bolt's withdrawal from Boise State. Unfortunately for the wideout, he could never reach his full potential because of a litany of injuries, his best output coming in the form of 16 receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns during his 2024 season.

Austin Bolt
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now