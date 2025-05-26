Austin Bolt News: No longer part of Boise State
Bolt is no longer part of Boise State's football team, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News.
It is unclear what caused Bolt's withdrawal from Boise State. Unfortunately for the wideout, he could never reach his full potential because of a litany of injuries, his best output coming in the form of 16 receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns during his 2024 season.
Austin Bolt
Free Agent
