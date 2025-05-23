Carlos Del Rio-Wilson News: Separates late in spring

Del Rio-Wilson separated himself a bit in Marshall's quarterback competition toward the end of spring, Tyler Kennett of The Herald-Dispatch reports.

During the spring, Del Rio-Wilson split snaps with Zion Turner and JacQai Long. In recent weeks, Del Rio-Wilson stood out over his two quarterback counterparts, though the QB competition remains intact heading into fall. This still may put Del Rio-Wilson in the driver's seat to win the quarterback job leaving spring.