Dallas Wilson News: Impressing in spring
Wilson reeled in 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns during the spring game, Arden Cravalho of SI.com reports.
The true freshman wide receiver was observed playing with the second-team offense as he continues adapting to the college level of play. Wilson is currently down the pecking order of receivers but should he continue to impress during the offseason he could find himself on the field sooner rather than later.
