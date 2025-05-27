DJ Lagway Injury: Resuming regular workload

Lagway (shoulder) is throwing regularly and is reportedly enduring his normal offseason workload, according to Edgar Thompson of The Orlando Sentinel.

Lagway was unable to throw during the spring due to a shoulder injury, but the freshman passer is trending in the right direction. He's throwing three times a week and is on a regular schedule, which puts him in a good position to be available for the Gators' season opener against LIU on Aug. 30.