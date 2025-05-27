College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ Lagway headshot

DJ Lagway Injury: Resuming regular workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Lagway (shoulder) is throwing regularly and is reportedly enduring his normal offseason workload, according to Edgar Thompson of The Orlando Sentinel.

Lagway was unable to throw during the spring due to a shoulder injury, but the freshman passer is trending in the right direction. He's throwing three times a week and is on a regular schedule, which puts him in a good position to be available for the Gators' season opener against LIU on Aug. 30.

DJ Lagway
Florida
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now