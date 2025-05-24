Isaiah Myers News: Signs with Western Kentucky
Myers has signed with Western Kentucky, according to the team's X account.
Even though Myers is taking a downgrade from a Power Conference, he is still scheduled for FBS football in 2025. The fact that Myers is should not be surprising, considering he was warranted such opportunity after logging 13 receptions for 237 yards (18.2 per reception) and three touchdowns during UNC Charlotte's 2024 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now