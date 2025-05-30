College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayden Bradford headshot

Jayden Bradford News: Gets some practice in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Bradford (undisclosed) got some practice in Liberty's spring game, Bryson Gordon of The News & Advance reports on the G5 Hive podcast.

Now that Bradford is healthy, considering he logged some game time, his next objective is translating that into regular-season action. So far, that has not happened, with the freshman quarterback's 2024 season featuring zero counting stats in his name.

Jayden Bradford
Liberty
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now