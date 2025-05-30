Jayden Bradford News: Gets some practice in spring game
Bradford (undisclosed) got some practice in Liberty's spring game, Bryson Gordon of The News & Advance reports on the G5 Hive podcast.
Now that Bradford is healthy, considering he logged some game time, his next objective is translating that into regular-season action. So far, that has not happened, with the freshman quarterback's 2024 season featuring zero counting stats in his name.
