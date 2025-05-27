College Football
Leon Washington headshot

Leon Washington News: Will play in Division II

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Washington has committed to Valdosta State, a Division II team, for the 2025 season, according to his agency TPG Sports.

Washington had three years of collegiate eligibility entering the offseason, and he's expected to play a significant role in a DII program after making five appearances for FAU in 2024. He recorded seven catches for 54 yards as a freshman last season.

