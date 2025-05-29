Omari Hayes Injury: Misses most of spring ball

Hayes missed the majority of the spring ball due to an undisclosed injury but is expected to be ready for the fall, Guerry Smith of The Times-Picayune reports on the G5 Hive Podcast.

Hayes is expected to be one of the top wideouts for Tulane in the 2025 season, and while he barely saw action in the spring, he's expected to be ready for the fall camp ahead of the new campaign. Hayes caught 39 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls in 2024.