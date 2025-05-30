Talyn Shettron Injury: Out for 2025 with torn ACL

Shettron (knee) is out for the 2025 season with a torn ACL, per Robert Allen of Pokesreport.com.

Shettron had his biggest season to date for the Cowboys last fall, reeling in 12 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown. He was slated to be a big part of Oklahoma State's passing attack in 2025, but a torn ACL he sustained early in spring camp has dashed those dreams. It's worth noting that an early-April report from 247Sports.com indicated that the wideout was to be out for a while but didn't specify an ACL injury, while no other major outlet covering football in Stillwater has confirmed this diagnosis.