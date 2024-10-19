Aaron Jones Injury: Expected to play

Jones (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is expected to play, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jones is expected to play unless he wakes up Sunday feeling any issues with his hamstring, the report adds. What initially was believed to be a hip injury that forced him out of the Vikings' last game Week 5 against the Jets was later clarified to be a hamstring issue. The Vikings held him out of practice this Wednesday, with Jones then returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.