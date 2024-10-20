Alexander Mattison News: Keeps lead role in White's return

Mattison rushed 23 times for 92 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

The Raiders got Zamir White (groin) back for the first time since Week 4, but Mattison got 23 carries to White's three. Having usurped White as the top option in Vegas' backfield, Mattison should have a high touch floor moving forward on a Raiders team that wants to play smash mouth football due to the team's lack of talent in the passing game. Mattison has logged at least 17 touches in three consecutive games heading into a Week 8 home game against the Chiefs.