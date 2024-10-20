Allen Lazard News: Four targets in Adams' debut

Lazard caught all four of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Lazard has dropped a peg on the totem pole after the acquisition of Davante Adams. That new reality was apparent in Sunday's loss, as Lazard had only four targets while Adams, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall finished with nine apiece. Lazard's chemistry with Aaron Rodgers should continue to earn the former Green Bay wideout some downfield opportunities, but Lazard seems poised to slow down dramatically after a hot start that saw him catch five touchdowns through Week 6. One of those touchdowns came against the Patriots, whom the Jets will face again in Week 8.