Carlson went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and missed his only point-after try in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs.

Carlson made his debut for the 49ers on Sunday and made kicks from 24 and 55 yards out. The former Packers placekicker missed his only PAT, and it was a so-so debut from a fantasy standpoint. If Jake Moody (ankle) is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, Carlson would likely earn another start with San Francisco.