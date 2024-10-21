Antonio Gibson News: Three carries Sunday

Gibson, who was on the field for a season-low 10 snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, carried three times for four yards and caught his only target for nine yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After working as the Patriots' lead back in Week 6 when Rhamondre Stevenson was sidelined by a foot injury, Gibson returned to a complementary role versus the Jaguars, with Stevenson (30 snaps, seven carries) back in action. Gibson briefly left Sunday's game in the first quarter after suffering an undisclosed injury, and perhaps that led to his limited usage and JaMycal Hasty's corresponding uptick in touches (20 snaps, two carries, five catches). Either way, as long as Stevenson is available, Gibson carries modest fantasy upside.