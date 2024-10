Melton had one reception for eight yards and one carry for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Texans.

Melton's snap count was boosted in both Weeks 5 and 6 with four of his fellow receivers either dealing with injuries or sitting out altogether, but he was on the field for only eight offensive snaps Sunday with Green Bay's full complement of wideouts available. His role figures to remain limited if the options surrounding him stay the same.