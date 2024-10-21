Braxton Berrios Injury: Lands on IR

The Dolphins placed Berrios (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Berrios sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts, and being placed on IR on Monday suggests the issue is significant. The 29-year-old will now be forced to miss the Dolphins' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 12 against the Patriots. After Berrios' placement on IR, the Dolphins have just four wide receivers on their active roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham and rookie Malik Washington. Expect De'Von Achane and Washington to serve as Miami's top kick and punt returners, respectively, until Berrios can return.