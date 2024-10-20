Brian Burns News: Will play vs. Philly

Burns (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite opening the week with back-to-back DNPs, Burns earned a questionable tag after logging a limited practice session Friday. It was enough for him to be able to play Sunday, though he's unlikely to be at 100 percent health. Burns has had a strong start to his tenure with the Giants, having registered 23 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble through the first six games of the regular season.