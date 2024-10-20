Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson News: Ready to roll in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 20, 2024 at 11:46am

Robinson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Panthers.

Robinson missed the Week 6 loss to the Ravens with his knee injury, but after managing a limited practice in each day of Week 7 prep, he's back on the field as expected. As such, Robinson should be back in his customary lead-back role for what has been one of the most inviting matchups for running backs thus far this season, as the Panthers are surrendering 153.5 rushing yards per game.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News