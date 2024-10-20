Brian Robinson News: Ready to roll in Week 7

Robinson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Panthers.

Robinson missed the Week 6 loss to the Ravens with his knee injury, but after managing a limited practice in each day of Week 7 prep, he's back on the field as expected. As such, Robinson should be back in his customary lead-back role for what has been one of the most inviting matchups for running backs thus far this season, as the Panthers are surrendering 153.5 rushing yards per game.