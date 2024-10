Bullock had one tackle and one interception in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Green Bay in Week 7.

Bullock logged his third interception of the season and second in as many games. He picked off a pass on the Packers' side of the field to set up the first of Joe Mixon's two touchdowns. The 2024 third-round pick has emerged as a starter in the secondary and has 20 tackles and a fumble recovery to go along with his three interceptions.