Charlie Woerner headshot

Charlie Woerner Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Woerner is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Seattle, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Woerner sustained a head injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before returning for the second half. If Woerner is unable to return, Ross Dwelley would step up as the Falcons' backup tight end behind Kyle Pitts.

Charlie Woerner
Atlanta Falcons
