Charlie Woerner Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Woerner is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Seattle, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Woerner sustained a head injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before returning for the second half. If Woerner is unable to return, Ross Dwelley would step up as the Falcons' backup tight end behind Kyle Pitts.