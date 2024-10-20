C.J. Mosley News: Expected to slowly ramp up

Mosley will see his snap count rise in future games as he continues to work his way back from a toe injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mosley suffered a toe injury in Week 2 against the Titans, which was severe enough for him to stay out of action for the next three games. He returned for Week 6 against the Bills, though he played just eight defensive snaps and finished with one tackle. Mosley admitted Sunday that he's not playing at 100 percent, and he appears committed to playing a reduced snap count while Jamien Sherwood takes on increased responsibilities on defense.