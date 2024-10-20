C.J. Stroud News: Dreadful in Week 7 loss

Stroud completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards, without a touchdown or turnover, in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers. He added five rushing attempts for 19 yards.

Stroud had just 44 passing yards in the first half, but the Texans took a 19-14 lead into the locker room thanks to two Joe Mixon touchdown runs and two interceptions of Jordan Love by the defense. Houston's quarterback stayed cold with 42 passing yards after halftime, but a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal with 1:44 remaining gave the Texans a 22-21 lead, only for the Packers to win it with a field goal of their own on the last play of the game. This game was there for the taking as the Texans won the turnover battle 3-0, but Stroud's struggles led to Houston's second loss of the season. Stroud has 21 touchdown passes in 11 career regular-season home games and only 12 touchdown passes in 11 road games, so he's likely to bounce back in Week 8 at home against the Colts.