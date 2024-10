Ferrell (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

A knee injury has kept Ferrell off the field for three games this season, but he was able to return for Week 6 against the Ravens. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and while he is unlikely to be 100 percent, he will suit up for Sunday's contest. Ferrell has logged eight tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, over three regular-season games.