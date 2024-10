Durant, who exited Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders with cramps, was left off the Rams' estimated injury report Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Following Monday's estimated injury report, it appears Durant has already moved past the issue that sidelined him for part of the Rams' Week 7 win. Expect the third-year corner to continue starting opposite Josh Wallace as Los Angeles matches up with the Vikings on Thursday Night.