Coby Bryant News: Stacks up 11 tackles

Bryant recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Falcons.

With Tre Brown (ankle) and Riq Woolen (ankle) both out of the lineup, Bryant made his first start of the season and capitalized on the opportunity, recording his first career interception. The 2022 fourth-round pick was a frequent starter as a rookie but has been buried on the depth chart since then. He has an intriguing opportunity as long as both Brown and Woolen are out of the lineup.