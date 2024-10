Samuel injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Titans.

After QB Josh Allen couldn't connect with Samuel on second down early in the first quarter, the wide receiver was seen down on one knee on the sideline with the training staff checking him out. Shortly thereafter, Samuel was deemed questionable to return. As long as Samuel is sidelined, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins will be the options at the position.