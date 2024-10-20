Dalton Kincaid News: Finding groove

Kincaid recorded three receptions on six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

While the rest of the Buffalo passing offense saw some fluctuation, Kincaid remained in a stable role. He's now seen either six or seven targets in four consecutive games while recording at least 45 yards in three of them. Kincaid narrowly missed out on a bigger performance, as he was tackled at the two-yard line after a 25-yard gain at the end of the third quarter. While it hasn't been a breakout season, Kincaid has become a consistent contributor.