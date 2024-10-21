Damar Hamlin News: Another solid outing Sunday

Hamlin recorded five total tackles (three solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Hamlin is now the second-leading tackler on the Bills' defense through the team's first seven games with 43 total stops. The Pittsburgh product also leads Buffalo in passes defended (five) and is tied for the lead in interceptions (two) with Ja'Marcus Ingram. Expect Hamlin to continue building on an impressive start to his 2024 campaign as the Bills travel to Seattle in Week 8.