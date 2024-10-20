David Montgomery News: Back in Sunday's game

Montgomery (knee) returned to Sunday's game at Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

In the middle of the first quarter, Montgomery remained on the turf for a spell after a carry for no gain before he limped off the field with team trainers. After getting examined and working out his knee on an exercise bike, he got back into the contest early in the second quarter. Montgomery will continue to work in tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs out of Detroit's backfield.