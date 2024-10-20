Devin Singletary News: Sees little action in return

Singletary carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Eagles.

After missing the last two weeks due to a groin strain, Singletary saw little action in his return, but that was largely due to game script. Tyrone Tracy was only slightly busier out of the backfield, turning nine touches into 32 scrimmage yards. It's impossible to draw any conclusions on the New York backfield situation given the nature of Sunday's rout, but Singletary seems headed for a timeshare with Tracy given the rookie's success in his absence. However, both backs could struggle again in Week 8 against a stingy Steelers defense.