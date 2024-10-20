Diontae Johnson News: Held to one catch

Johnson recorded one catch on three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The Carolina offense had an abysmal performance overall, as Ja'Tavion Sanders was the only pass-catcher to record more than two receptions. Despite putting up big numbers in most weeks with Andy Dalton under center, Johnson couldn't overcome his surroundings Sunday. Johnson should be safe for volume in most weeks, but given the volatile nature of the Panthers' offense, these types of showings will continue occasionally moving forward.