Drake Maye News: Another encouraging start

Maye completed 26 of 37 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars. He added three rushes for 18 yards.

Maye got off to an impressive start, leading a touchdown drive on the Patriots' first possession while going 6-for-7 with 62 yards and a passing score. However, both he and the offense stalled from there until early in the fourth quarter, when Maye led a second scoring drive during which he completed five of six passes for 97 yards and another touchdown. Even during the unproductive stretches of the contest, Maye showed improvement from his first NFL start by not turning the ball over. While he'll seek more consistency as he gains more experience, Maye has had an encouraging start to his career.