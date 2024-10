Speed (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Speed initially drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging a full practice Friday. However, the knee injury was severe enough for him to be downgraded to doubtful Saturday, and the 2019 fifth-round pick will officially miss his first game of the regular season. Expect Grant Stuard to start alongside Segun Olubi and Zaire Franklin for Sunday's game.