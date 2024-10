Stone is considered week-to-week as he deals with the injury he sustained to his left leg during Sunday's game at Cleveland, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

After Stone was carted off the field in Week 7, it was feared that he'd suffered a broken bone, so Monday's update should be relieving for Cincinnati. He may still have to miss some game action though, in which case 2023 third-rounder Jordan Battle would figure to see an expanded role.