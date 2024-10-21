Haason Reddick News: Preparing to play Sunday

Reddick is working towards suiting up in Week 8 at New England after agreeing to a new contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reddick has sat out of the first seven games of the season in the hopes of pressuring the Jets to agree to a new contract, and after coming to an agreement with his team Sunday, it appears he's now on track to make his 2024 debut in Week 8. He figures to play a significant role right off the bat for a 2-5 club in need of a spark.