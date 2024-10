Davis rushed once for 12 yards and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Davis has played almost exclusively on special teams in his rookie season, but he got a carry on the final play of this lopsided loss and turned it into the longest offensive play of his young career. The 2024 fifth-round draft pick out of South Dakota State remains behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen on the Jets' backfield depth chart.