Jaelon Darden News: Returns to practice squad

Darden reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Darden was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals, failing to garner a target while playing 11 of the team's 84 offensive snaps. Additionally, he recorded 43 yards on five punt returns in the defeat. It was the second week in a row that Darden was active and he can still be elevated one more time before he'd have to officially sign with the active roster.