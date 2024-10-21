Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaelon Darden headshot

Jaelon Darden News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Darden reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Darden was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals, failing to garner a target while playing 11 of the team's 84 offensive snaps. Additionally, he recorded 43 yards on five punt returns in the defeat. It was the second week in a row that Darden was active and he can still be elevated one more time before he'd have to officially sign with the active roster.

Jaelon Darden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News