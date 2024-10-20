Jake Bates News: Makes game-winning field goal

Bates made his only field-goal attempt while going 4-for-4 on extra-point opportunities in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Vikings.

Bates did not attempt a field goal until the final moments of the contest, nailing a game-winning 44-yarder with 15 seconds left in Minnesota. The kicker is a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal tries this season while also making 20 of 21 PATs over six games in 2024. Bates will look to keep it up when Detroit welcomes the Titans to Ford Field in Week 8.