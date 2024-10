Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Moody (ankle) won't play in next Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers have a Week 9 bye, so Moody will get another two weeks to heal. Anders Carlson will again kick for San Francisco after he made both of his field-goal attempts (from 55 and 24 yards) against Kansas City. Carlson, however, missed his one extra-point try.