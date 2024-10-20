Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker News: Quiet in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Coker caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The rookie wideout struggled along with the rest of Carolina's offense in Sunday's blowout loss, but he still finished third on the team in receiving yards, trailing Ja'Tavion Sanders (61) and Diontae Johnson (17). Coker will likely continue to serve as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver until Adam Thielen (hamstring) returns from injury. However, with Carolina's recent offensive struggles, he'll likely find it difficult to be fantasy relevant without finding the endzone.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
