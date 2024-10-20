Ja'Marr Chase News: Saves day with touchdown

Chase recorded five receptions on six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns. He added one rush for 11 yards.

The Bengals had little pressure to perform offensively to walk away with a win against the Browns, limiting the overall passing volume. However, Chase continued to lag behind Tee Higgins in target volume, likely due to the attention he's received from opposing defenses. Chase did manage a few splash plays of 18 and 17 yards -- the former of which went for a touchdown. He now has fewer than 75 receiving yards in four of seven games on the campaign, though his six touchdowns have made him an elite fantasy option.