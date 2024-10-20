Jameis Winston News: Enters as emergency QB

Winston entered Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals as the emergency quarterback after Deshaun Watson (Achilles') and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) were removed. Winston completed 5-of-11 pass attempts for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Inactive to start the day, Winston entered late in the fourth quarter and engineered a touchdown drive on the Browns' final possession. Watson's injury is feared to be season-ending, and Thompson-Robinson will be evaluated throughout the practice week leading up to Week 8 against the Ravens. Pending Thompson-Robinson's ability to grip and throw the football, Winston could be the starter next Sunday.