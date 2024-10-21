Jamel Dean Injury: Shifts to IR

Dean (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dean was unable to practice all week and had been ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Ravens after sustaining a hamstring injury the week prior. However, the Auburn product will now be forced to miss the Buccaneers' next four games after moving to IR, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 12 against the Giants. Expect Tyrek Funderburk and Josh Hayes to see increased work with Tampa Bay's first-team defense while Dean is sidelined for the foreseeable future.