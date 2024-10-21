JaMycal Hasty News: Five catches in Week 7

Hasty carried twice for minus-2 yards and caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a TD in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Hasty logged 20 of a possible 60 snaps on offense versus Jacksonville while working behind Rhamondre Stevenson (30 snaps), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while Antonio Gibson was on the field for a season-low 10 snaps. Gibson briefly left the game in the first quarter due to an undisclosed issue, a context that may have spurred Hasty's added involvement in New England's Week 7 offense. Looking ahead to this Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Hasty profiles as a speculative lineup option in PPR formats.