Jared Goff News: Elite efficiency in big win

Goff completed 22 of 25 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-4 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Two games after memorably connecting on all 18 pass attempts, Goff pulled off a near-perfect performance Sunday against a tough Vikings defense. The veteran signal-caller couldn't get anything going over the Lions' first three possessions, but he then went on to lead three consecutive touchdown drives that included a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff would add a 21-yard toss to Kalif Raymond just past the midway point of the third quarter and subsequently helmed a game-winning eight-play, 44-yard march late that culminated in a go-ahead field goal. Goff now has four consecutive multi-touchdown efforts heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Titans.