Jared Goff

Jared Goff News: Elite efficiency in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Goff completed 22 of 25 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-4 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Two games after memorably connecting on all 18 pass attempts, Goff pulled off a near-perfect performance Sunday against a tough Vikings defense. The veteran signal-caller couldn't get anything going over the Lions' first three possessions, but he then went on to lead three consecutive touchdown drives that included a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff would add a 21-yard toss to Kalif Raymond just past the midway point of the third quarter and subsequently helmed a game-winning eight-play, 44-yard march late that culminated in a go-ahead field goal. Goff now has four consecutive multi-touchdown efforts heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Titans.

Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
