Myers connected on two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Falcons.

Myers drilled a 38-yarder on the opening drive and later hit a season-long 59-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The veteran kicker has now hit six of nine field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards (67 percent) while making all 19 of his extra-point tries.