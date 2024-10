Sanders converted one of two field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Indianapolis.

Sanders missed from 54 yards out early in the fourth quarter, hitting the left upright. The veteran kicker has now missed four of 14 field-goal tries across six games, though each of those failed conversions has come from 40-plus yards out. Sanders will try to get right Week 8 against the Cardinals.