Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Looks good with added opportunity

Sanders recorded six receptions on six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

Tommy Tremble (back) was forced to miss his second consecutive game, allowing Sanders to be one of the few bright spots in Carolina's blowout loss. Across the last two contests, Sanders has recorded 11 receptions for 110 yards on 13 targets. His potential usage once Tremble is healthy remains unclear, but Sanders has taken the opportunity to show he can be a productive pass catcher as a pro.