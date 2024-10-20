Jayden Daniels Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Daniels won't return to Sunday's game versus the Panthers due to a rib injury.

After a 46-run to kick off the Commanders' first possession, Daniels was seen grabbing at his midsection until the team was set up for a successful Austin Seibert field-goal attempt. Daniels then got examined on the bench and in sideline tent before going to the locker room, where the CBS broadcast reported that he was undergoing X-rays. After halftime, he rejoined his teammates on the sideline in street clothes, ending Week 7 with six yards on 2-for-2 passing and three carries for 50 yards. Marcus Mariota will direct Washington's offense for as long as Daniels may be sidelined.