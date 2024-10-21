Jaylen Watson Injury: Suffers signifcant injury

Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson was spotted with crutches and a cast after the victory, so the news isn't exactly surprising. The Washington State product will undergo further imagining Monday to determine the severity of the fracture and whether or not he may be able to return at some point later this season. Watson's likely absence in the weeks ahead will leave the Chiefs without one of their starting corners and afford increased opportunity for Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams.