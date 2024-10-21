Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylen Watson headshot

Jaylen Watson Injury: Suffers signifcant injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 9:34am

Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson was spotted with crutches and a cast after the victory, so the news isn't exactly surprising. The Washington State product will undergo further imagining Monday to determine the severity of the fracture and whether or not he may be able to return at some point later this season. Watson's likely absence in the weeks ahead will leave the Chiefs without one of their starting corners and afford increased opportunity for Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams.

Jaylen Watson
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News